Black Label Society announce new drummer

Chad Szeliga has been named as Black Label Society's new drummer.

The former Breaking Benjamin sticksman replaces Mike Froedge who has been behind the kit for BLS for the last four months.

Blabbermouth reports that Szeliga had this to say: "Being a hired gun can be hard. If you don't do your job, you will be replaced instantly. But if you work hard and show the band you're on your game, it's a great opportunity. But you have to be hungry."

On leaving the band, Froedge said: "It's not every day that one gets to tour the world with a living guitar legend, and his amazing band and top-notch crew..... and I will never forget it! Nick [Catanese, guitarist] and I go back many, many years, and he and I will be making more music together one day soon."

The switch makes it four drummers for BLS in the last year. Will Hunt left back in February to rejoin

Evanescence, with Johnny Kelly stepping in as a touring drummer at the time.