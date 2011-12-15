BIMM launches new music course

Music college BIMM has launched a new music business degree and announced a couple of open days so prospective students can take a look around.

The BA (Hons) in Commercial Music Management course will run at BIMM's Bristol base and starts in September 2012.

Of the course, Cliff Jones, BIMM Bristol's Head of Music Business, says: "The BIMM Commercial Music Management degree is dynamic, fast paced and uniquely tailored to ensure motivated entrepreneurs gain the skills, business acumen and all-important contacts they need to succeed in today's music industry."

Areas covered by the course will include retail, promotion, event management, working with labels and finances.

If you're interested in taking any of BIMM's course you can head over to their Bristol site for an open day on 4 January or their Brighton base on 6 January.

For full details visit www.bimm.co.uk.