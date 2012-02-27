Billy Talent drummer undergoes heart surgery

Billy talent

Billy Talent drummer Aaron Solowoniuk has revealed has recently underwent open heart surgery.

Solowoniuk, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2006, underwent surgery on 2 February.

On Billy Talent's website he said: "The surgery went perfect but healing takes a while. I never thought I would have to write another letter like this. In March of 2006, I wrote a letter telling you all I have MS. Now I am writing you to tell you that I have a problem with my heart that needed to be fixed."

The drummer revealed that the surgery repaired a leaky aortic valve.