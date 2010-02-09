Bill Ward to release three solo albums

Bill Ward plans to release three albums this year.

The Black Sabbath drummer told Staythirstymedia.com that 2010 will see him complete a trio of solo records.

He said: “The first one hopefully in the spring, then one in the summer and then trying to get one towards the end of October, right before Halloween.”

Ward also told the website that he has written guitar, bass, lyrics and drum parts for the albums, but he has drafted in guests to help with recording.

Keith Lynch, Paul Ill and Ronnie Ciago have lent their guitar, bass and drum talents respectively to the project.

Check out some classic doom-laden Ward tub thumping below.