Big Four coming to the small screen

Metallica

© A3602 Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa/Corbis

First they took over stadiums across Europe, then they invaded cinema screens and now thrash's big four are heading straight into your home.



The UK may have missed out on the biggest metal event of the year, but you'll be able to catch all of the action from one of the Sonisphere shows as it comes to DVD and Blu-ray on 25 October.



Live From Sofia comes as a two-disc package filled with full sets from Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax and Megadeth. A special edition version is also planned, promising more thrash action for your money thanks to five CDs, a 24-booklet and a load more goodies.



