Best of the Blog: In Pictures: Kit Tour with Scott Phillips

“The snare is a Ludwig Black Beauty that I got in 2000 back when I was playing Premier. I was trying some things out and a band opening up for us in the Creed days had a Pearl Steve Ferrone snare, which is basically a copy of a Black Beauty. I loved the way his snare sounded and I couldn’t get mine to sound that way no matter what I tried. So, he recommended trying one and we ordered one, had it out for a few weeks and my tech at the time said it was basically Black Beauty, so why didn’t we just get a Black Beauty?!

"There’s so many great snares out there. I’ve switched to DW and I’m trying some DW snares currently to see if we can throw one in, just because this is the only Black Beauty I’ve got and I don’t want to get it damaged. It has such a massive sound to it.”