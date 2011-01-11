More

Australian Pink Floyd announce tour

Huge tribute shows coming

The band Nick Mason once described as probably being even better than Pink Floyd are hitting the road. Who was he talking about? Cradle of Filth? The Wanted? JLS?

No, no and no. Of course, he was on about The Australian Pink Floyd. The tribute extravaganza is taking to the road in 2011 with a host of UK dates in March.

You can catch the smash-hit show at the following dates in March:

10 Glasgow Royal Concert House 

12 Blackpool Opera House 

13 Manchester O2 Apollo

 14 Newcastle City Hall

 15 Liverpool Echo Arena

 17 Southampton Guildhall

 18 Basingstoke Anvil

 20 London Hammersmith HMV Apollo

 21 Birmingham Symphony Hall

 23 Brighton Dome

 24 Cardiff St David's Hall

Let's be honest, it's probably the closest you'll get to a Floyd show, and it's also an absolute belter in its own right.