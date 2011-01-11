Australian Pink Floyd announce tour

The band Nick Mason once described as probably being even better than Pink Floyd are hitting the road. Who was he talking about? Cradle of Filth? The Wanted? JLS?
No, no and no. Of course, he was on about The Australian Pink Floyd. The tribute extravaganza is taking to the road in 2011 with a host of UK dates in March.
You can catch the smash-hit show at the following dates in March:
10 Glasgow Royal Concert House
12 Blackpool Opera House
13 Manchester O2 Apollo
14 Newcastle City Hall
15 Liverpool Echo Arena
17 Southampton Guildhall
18 Basingstoke Anvil
20 London Hammersmith HMV Apollo
21 Birmingham Symphony Hall
23 Brighton Dome
24 Cardiff St David's Hall
Let's be honest, it's probably the closest you'll get to a Floyd show, and it's also an absolute belter in its own right.