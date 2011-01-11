Australian Pink Floyd announce tour

Floyd

The band Nick Mason once described as probably being even better than Pink Floyd are hitting the road. Who was he talking about? Cradle of Filth? The Wanted? JLS?

No, no and no. Of course, he was on about The Australian Pink Floyd. The tribute extravaganza is taking to the road in 2011 with a host of UK dates in March.

You can catch the smash-hit show at the following dates in March:

10 Glasgow Royal Concert House

12 Blackpool Opera House

13 Manchester O2 Apollo

14 Newcastle City Hall

15 Liverpool Echo Arena

17 Southampton Guildhall

18 Basingstoke Anvil

20 London Hammersmith HMV Apollo

21 Birmingham Symphony Hall

23 Brighton Dome

24 Cardiff St David's Hall

Let's be honest, it's probably the closest you'll get to a Floyd show, and it's also an absolute belter in its own right.