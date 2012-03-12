April issue of Rhythm on sale now

Mike Portnoy

After manning the helm of the progressive juggernaut Dream Theater for 25 years, Mike Portnoy puts the past behind and tells Rhythm about fulfilling his musical desires with two very different projects for 2012. We get the inside word on Flying Colors and Adrenaline Mob in this huge cover feature.

Watch a video message from Mike about the issue here.

INTERVIEWED

Chris Johnson on filling stadiums with Rihanna

Big band master Lloyd Ryan talks master classes, tutorials, studio work and er…wrestling

Why we love Rival Sons drummer Michael Miley and why you should too

Craig Blundell tells us how to he became a drumming chameleon

Dillinger Escape Plan's Billy Rymer picks out the songs that mean the most to him

Trivium's Nick Augusto on moving from tech to arena filler

REVIEWED

Mapex Retrosonic drum kit

Alesis DM10X electronic drum kit

EcHo Custom snare drums

Gretsch GS1 drum kit

PP500E electronic drum kit

Toontrack Metal Machine EXZ software

LEARN

Learn how to play Foo Fighters modern classic 'Bridge Burning', The Cure's 'Jut Like Heaven' and Adele monster hit 'Roilling In The Deep'.

WIN

A Dixon Black Widow drum kit plus Invader hardware worth £1,400!

