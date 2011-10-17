Andy Burrows' top 5 singing drummers

My favourite singing drummer has to be Nigel Olsson. He is a fantastic singer in his own right.

He recorded those great Elton John albums in the ‘70s and the backing vocals are just incredible. I watched a Classic Albums programme on Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and the engineer turned took out the backing vocals on Candle In The Wind and it just blew my mind, these backing vocalists that would be every singer’s dream to have. Nigel always looked so cool as well, and what an amazing voice. There was always something exciting about the way he looked and the way his drums loved.