5 Things You Can Learn In This Month's Rhythm

How Mike Mangini landed the Dream Theater drum gig



Within days of Mike Mangini being named as Mike Portnoy's Dream Theater successor we were sat in Mangini's Massachusetts home studio getting the inside word on how he landed this hugely coveted gig, how he prepared for replacing Portnoy and that incredible audition process. We also get up close and personal with Mangini's monstrous set-up and take in his top tips for odd time playing.



Radiohead drummer Phil Selway's take on solo life



Phil Selway talks to us about his switch from Radiohead to solo life. The Radiohead drummer lets us in on penning and recording his album, stepping out from the comfort of behind his kit and heading on the road.



What it takes to be Ringo Starr's drummer



As a life-long Beatles fan, the multi-talented Gregg Bissonette has bagged one hell of a gig as drummer in Ringo Starr's All Starr Band. As the group were out on their European tour Gregg sat down with us do talk Beatle fandom, session stardom and double drumming with a certain Mr Starr.



Our verdict on the latest gear, CDs, DVDs and books



This month we get our hands on a trio of gorgeous acoustic kits from Gretsch, Liberty and Premier. We also take a look at gear from Zildjian, Korg, Alesis and more. Not only that, but we also cast our eyes and ears over albums from Arctic Monkeys, Lea Mullen and more and check out Foo Fighters and Rush DVDs.



How to play tracks by Toto, Foo Fighters and Alter Bridge



This month's Rhythm CD is absolutely jammed full of lessons, tips and playalongs. Pick it up and you can find out now to nail Foo Fighters awesome single 'Rope', Toto classic 'Africa' and Alter Bridge's pulsating rocker 'Isolation'. There's also play like lessons on Jimmy 'The Rev' Sullivan, Keith Carlock and Jojo Majer, lessons from James Hester and Jason Bowld and more.



