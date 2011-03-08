Loopmasters Mixtools Vol 08 - Swedish House Vol2

This DJ-friendly series provides tracks broken down into their individual stems, for creative mixing on the fly. It's for those who want to add extra loops, hits and effects via their standard digital DJing setup.

Swedish House Vol2 takes its cues from the likes of Angello, Axwell and Ingrosso. Four 'tracks' are broken down into their constituent parts to rebuild as you please and, being pre-warped for Ableton Live, they're ready to go off the bat. They sound big, epic, modern and would be completely at home in any commercial club. Plus, you can use these samples in your own tunes, of course.