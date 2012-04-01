ART XConnect USB microphone cable review

A great input solution for mobile recordists, laptop DJs and anyone looking to connect a dynamic mic without the 'hassle' of a separate audio interface.

With a female XLR plug at one end and a USB connector with a tiny 16-bit, 44.1/48kHz audio interface packed into it at the other, the XConnect works with any XLR-equipped dynamic (ie, non-phantom powered) mic - we tested it with a Shure SM57.

At 3m, the shielded, unbalanced cable should offer enough reach for most studio purposes.

Being class-compliant, the XConnect doesn't require any drivers - it needs only to be plugged into a Mac or Windows machine to appear as an input in any recording software thereon. Sonically, things are good: on our test Mac, set to a 64-sample buffer, input latency was around 4ms and the interface performed well, with no pops or glitches. Indeed, the only real negative is that it's only 16-bit.