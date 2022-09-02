Zultan announces FX-laden AEON Series cymbal line-up

Zultan cymbals has announced the release of its brand new AEON cymbal range, featuring a B25 bronze alloy and 20 cymbals - including stacks and FX models - that it says will work for any style of music.
All AEON series cymbals are handmade in Turkey and are hand-hammered, while the bell of each cymbal remains natural. This, combined with the B25 bronze alloy (75% copper, 25% tin) adds-up to what Zultan describes as a “bright and shimmering sound with earthy tones and longer decay, suitable for any musical styles”.
The AEON range comprises twenty cymbals, split into Crash, Ride, Hi-Hats and FX categories, and a set including 15” hi-hats, a 22” ride and 18” crash with a Zultan cymbal bag included.
Zultan AEON Series: full line-up
Crash Cymbals
• 18” Thin Crash
• 19” Thin Crash
• 20” Thin Crash
• 20” Crash
• 19” Crash
• 18” Crash
• 17” Crash
Ride Cymbals
• 20” Light Ride
• 21” Light Ride
• 22” Light Ride
• 22” Ride
• 21” Ride
• 20” Ride
FX Cymbals
• 10” Splash
• 14” FX Stack
• 16” FX Stack
• 14” FX Crash
• 16” FX Crash
• 18” FX Crash
Hi-Hats
• 14” Hi-Hats
• 15” Hi-Hats
Prices start at £85/$98/€98, and the AEON series is available now.