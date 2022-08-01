Zultan adds Q Thin Crashes to it's dual-finish, B20 bronze cymbal range

The Zultan Q cymbal line-up gets a trio of new models

(Image credit: Zultan)

Zultan has made a name for itself by providing high-quality B20 bronze cymbals at affordable prices, and now the cymbal brand has announced the expansion of its popular Q cymbal line, with the addition of three Q Thin Crash models.

Offered in 18”, 19” and 20” sizes, the Q Thin Crashes join the line-up with it’s dual-finished surface. The bell and outer two-inch edge of each cymbal is left raw and unlathed, while the mid-bow surface is lathed and given a brilliant, polished finish. 

(Image credit: Zultan)

The Zultan Q series is designed to be dark and low in pitch, and the new Thin Crashes bring faster crashes to the Q range, responding under lower dynamics and decaying quickly while still offering projection to match the rest of the Q family. 

As with the rest of the Zultan Q range, the Thin Crashes are 100% handmade, from B20 bronze. 

Prices for the Q Thin Crashes start at £119/€142/$145, for the 18” model,  £145/€172/$176 for the 19"  and £162/€193/$197 for the 20”. For more information, visit the Zultan website.

