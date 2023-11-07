Zultan cymbals unveils revamped website with new Cymbal Finder functionality

Zultan Cymbals — the Thomann-owned cymbal brand which specialises in providing high-spec cymbals for less — has recently unveiled a redesigned website.

Amongst the updated design features is the new Cymbal Finder, which allows you to find products within the 15-strong Zultan ranges. You can filter by cymbal type (Crashes, Rides, Hi-Hats etc.) size (from 6-inch to 24-inch) and tonality (dark/medium/brilliant) and allow Zultan’s Cymbal Finder to present you with metals that match your criteria.

(Image credit: Zultan)

Elsewhere, there’s a Zultan-curated ‘Hot Zone’ featuring the brand’s own pick of new and interesting cymbals from its catalogue. Plus there’s greater visibility of Zultan’s extended product range, including drum rugs, sticks, mallets and stick bags, drum rugs and more.

Finally, the Zultanland section highlights top picks from Zultan’s blog, including news, YouTube demos and updates on Zultan artists. Of course, all products are linked to Thomann’s website, so if you see something you like, you can check the price and order it with ease.

Head to Zultan's website to check it out.