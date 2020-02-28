More

Zultan Cymbals launches new YouTube channel

By

Discover the Zultan brand through pro-shot product demos, comparisons and playthroughs

Zultan Cymbals has launched a brand new YouTube channel, where you can learn more about the brand and its ranges. The channel includes products demos, comparisons of Zultan’s ranges, playthroughs, lessons and more.

While Zultan might be a relative newcomer in the UK, the company was actually first launched in Germany 20 years ago by brothers Martin and Johannes Hoffman via Martin’s music store, Musik-Service Aschaffenburg.

The brothers set out with a goal to offer high-quality cymbals at affordable prices, and now, 20 years on, Zultan continues to realise this goal with an 11-strong line-up of cymbals aimed at drum kit players, plus an orchestral range.

Working with B20 bronze (80% copper, 20% tin) for the majority of its line-up, plus B25 (25% tin) for the CS range, every Zultan series - apart from the entry-level Aja line-  is hand hammered in Turkey using traditional casting, hammering and milling techniques.

Zultan Cymbals: series overview

Scroll through the gallery below to see each series in the Zultan product range

Image 1 of 11

Zultan Rock Beat: Clear, brilliant cymbals aimed at pop and rock players

Zultan Rock Beat: Clear, brilliant cymbals aimed at pop and rock players (Image credit: Zultan Cymbals)

Zultan Rock Beat

Image 2 of 11

Zultan Caz: Taking its name from the Turkish word for jazz, the Caz series is aimed at jazz, acoustic and lower-volume styles

Zultan Caz: Taking its name from the Turkish word for jazz, the Caz series is aimed at jazz, acoustic and lower-volume styles (Image credit: Zultan Cymbals)

Zultan Caz

Image 3 of 11

Zultan Dark Matter: Each cymbal is hammered by approximatly 4000 strokes, resulting in a dark, explosive sound

Zultan Dark Matter: Each cymbal is hammered by approximatly 4000 strokes, resulting in a dark, explosive sound (Image credit: Zultan Cymbals)

Zultan Dark Matter

Image 4 of 11

Zultan Aja: Entry-level B20 bronze cymbals

Zultan Aja: Entry-level B20 bronze cymbals (Image credit: Zultan Cymbals)

Zultan Aja

Image 5 of 11

Zultan Q: Dual hammered/milled cymbals for a warm, balanced sound

Zultan Q: Dual hammered/milled cymbals for a warm, balanced sound (Image credit: Zultan Cymbals)

Zultan Q

Image 6 of 11

Zultan Z: Intricate polishing produces the striped pattern, which in turn results in a classic Turkish sound with a fast decay

Zultan Z: Intricate polishing produces the striped pattern, which in turn results in a classic Turkish sound with a fast decay (Image credit: Zultan Cymbals)

Zultan Z

Image 7 of 11

Zultan CS: A higher tin-to-copper ratio makes the CS dynamic and rich-sounding. Suited to studio applications

Zultan CS: A higher tin-to-copper ratio makes the CS dynamic and rich-sounding. Suited to studio applications (Image credit: Zultan Cymbals)

Zultan CS

Image 8 of 11

Zultan Dune: Dry, trashy sound with a fast decay

Zultan Dune: Dry, trashy sound with a fast decay (Image credit: Zultan Cymbals)

Zultan Dune

Image 9 of 11

Zultan F5: Made from thicker blanks and named after the force of a tornado, F5 cymbals are bright and loud, perfect for rock and metal

Zultan F5: Made from thicker blanks and named after the force of a tornado, F5 cymbals are bright and loud, perfect for rock and metal (Image credit: Zultan Cymbals)

Zultan F5

Image 10 of 11

Zultan Heritage: Designed to honour the tradition of cymbal-making, the Heritage line produces a harmonically rich, traditional cymbal sound

Zultan Heritage: Designed to honour the tradition of cymbal-making, the Heritage line produces a harmonically rich, traditional cymbal sound (Image credit: Zultan Cymbals)

Zultan Heritage

Image 11 of 11

Zultan RAW: Earthy, dark cymbals with a slightly trashy tone thanks to elaborate hammering and wax polishing

Zultan RAW: Earthy, dark cymbals with a slightly trashy tone thanks to elaborate hammering and wax polishing (Image credit: Zultan Cymbals)

Zultan RAW