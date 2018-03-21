Zoom’s handy H1n looks like it’ll make light work of portable audio recording

Sure, you can use your smartphone as a portable audio recorder, but if you want a device with a decent built-in mic that you can pull out and power-up anywhere, Zoom’s H1n might fit the bill.

An evolution of the H1, this offers a built-in X/Y mic with protective enclosure, a bright LCD screen, an analogue-style gain control and an 1/8-inch mini-jack mic/line input for connecting external sources.

A limiter is also onboard to enable distortion-free recording up to 120 dB SPL, while the adjustable low-cut filter can be used to eliminate pops, wind noise and other sounds.

On the playback side you can adjust the speed and employ an A-B Repeat function, while the overdubbing feature enables you to layer audio. There’s also a Voice Emphasize filter that’s designed for dictation.

The H1n supports SD and SDHC cards of up to 32GB in size and offers up to ten hours of recording time.

Find out more on the Zoom website. The H1n costs $120/£100 and is available now.

Zoom H1n features

Improved 1.25-inch monochrome LCD display

Intuitive menus for easy operation

Built-in stereo X/Y 90-degree microphones handle up to 120 dB SPL

Stereo 1/8-inch Mic/Line In mini phone jack

Stereo 1/8-inch Phone/Line Output jack with dedicated volume control

Limiter function for input signal up to 120 dB SPL

New Playback Speed Control, Voice Emphasize Filter, Stereo Bounce (overdub), Auto-Record, Pre-Record, and Self-Timer functions

Supports up to 24-bit/96 kHz audio in BWF-compliant WAV format

Test Tone and Slate Tone generator

Records directly to SD and SDHC cards up to 32 GB

Runs on two standard AAA alkaline, Lithium, or NiMH rechargeable batteries or AC adapter (AD-17)

Optional accessories package available – includes tripod, carrying case, windscreen, AC adapter, USB cable, and mic clip adapter (SRP: $24.99)