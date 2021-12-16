Ibanez reveal second signature guitar for Yvette Young: YY20

Yvette Young has been bringing the Ibanez Talman back from the shadows of electric guitar obscurity with her progressive chops for a few years now and her efforts were rewarded with the YY10 signature guitar in 2020. Now we have another to admire; YY20. Along with a an excellent launch video.

This time the sparkle is Orange Cream and takes a more Tele-inspired spec stance compared to the YY10's Strat-style leanings.

A pair of Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro pickups and three-way blade selector underline the T-style here. There's also a Gotoh GTC202 bridge on an alder body with a YY-profile maple neck with a 22-fret rosewood fingerboard.

Premium feature include a bone nut, luminescent side and fretboard dots and Gotoh Gotoh MG-T locking machine heads with a price of $1,099.

The YY20 also includes stickers designed by Young.