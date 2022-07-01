Slap: in-your-face drum processing plugin from Yum Audio and producer Mr Bill

The onomatopoeically named Slap is a new one-stop drum processing plugin from Yum Audio and producer Mr Bill.

Designed to provide “instant slap” for your rhythm tracks, this combines a click-replacement tool and a multi-effect unit, and is specifically tailored to add - you guessed it - ‘slap’ to your snares and kicks.

The Click module can be used to replace any layer or transient, while the six FX modules - Clap, Shape, Fat, Spray, Clipper and Sub - can be routed as you wish via drag-and-drop. There’s a Tone section to glue everything together, a global Tune control and a global FX control for scaling the processing amount of all of the FX modules at once.

Finally, there’s a waveform display with multiple visualisation modes.

Mr Bill - an EDM producer, film composer, DJ, YouTuber, podcaster and live streamer - has provided a wide selection of presets designed to give you his signature sound, and you can also import your own audio for transient replacement purposes.

Slap runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and is available now for the introductory price of £72 (regular price £105). There’s also a 14-day demo.