Your face will light up when you wear this flashing LED mask that responds to music

Wearing a face mask is something we’ve all had to get used to over this past year and, unfortunately, it seems likely that they’ll be a fact of life for some time to come.

The good news, though, is that you’ll soon able to forsake that grubby mask you’ve been carrying round in your pocket and never bothered to wash for something altogether more stylish and hi-tech.

This is because Mastercard, the headline sponsor tomorrow’s The BRIT Awards 2021, has developed an audio-connected LED face mask that illuminates in response to music and environmental sounds in real-time.

The mask features an 8x8 grid of LED lights with 64 pixels. It’s fully rechargeable - you can add juice to the removable ‘brain module’ via micro USB - and made from sporty moisture-wicking fabric and silver-coated lycra.

Because of its electrical components, you can’t put the mask in the washing machine, but it is splashproof and can be cleaned using anti-bacterial spray or wipes.