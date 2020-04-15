Young Guitarist Of The Year releases new single

It's always great to see what our Guitarist Of The Year winners go on to do, and when we heard 16-year-old Japanese teenager Yamato Mori at last year's GOTY final we knew he had a great future ahead of him as a player and songwriter. Now his journey continues with new single Frostbite.

The mellow track features the vocals of US singer Bryan Segraves and is available stream on Spotify and Apple Music now.

"Writing and singing for my friend @yamatooo_mori was honestly the perfect way to kick the year off for me," said Ryan on his Facebook page at facebook.com/bryansegravesmusic.

"He is a total shredder with control beyond his years, so it was quite a pleasant surprise to work on a lighter song with him. Give the song a listen on any digital platform!"

To keep up to date with Yamato, check out his YouTube channel

In other GOTY, last year's Acoustic category winner Christie Lenée is playing a number of streamed shows this April and MusicRadar will be co-hosting her performance on Friday 17 April. Find out more details here.