You now get FM oscillators and classic synth filter types in the Roland Cloud System-8

Roland has released version 1.2 of the Roland Cloud System-8 soft synth, adding features that bring it into line with the same iteration of the System-8 hardware.

Leading the way are two new FM oscillators, each with six variations. There are also five new filter options, including emulations of the Jupiter-8 and Juno-106 high- and low-pass filters and two new formant filters that recreate the sound of the human voice. A harmonic filter, which uses feedback to vary the overtone, is included, too.

If you’re lucky enough to own a System-8 keyboard as well, patches created in the software can be transferred over to it so that you can play and tweak them away from your computer.

You can find out more and sign up on the Roland Cloud website.