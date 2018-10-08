You can watch a Moog One polysynth being built in realtime

No sooner has Moog dropped the first video showing the Moog One in the hands of some very capable artists, the North Carolina firm has slipped in a live build of its first polyphonic synth for over 35 years.

If you have the time, we suggest you kick back and take in the sights. In fact even if you're busy, stop what you’re doing and just watch.

The Moog One has been officially announced by Moog a week after what seemed like a leak emerged from Sweetwater , with shipping in the UK and Ireland expected late October.

Official UK pricing is as follows...

Moog One 8 Voice: RRP £6859 inc VAT - SSP £5999 inc VAT

Moog One 16 Voice: RRP £8959 inc VAT - SSP £7799 inc VAT