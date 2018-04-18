You can now use any MIDI controller with Akai’s MPC 2 Software

There are multiple hardware products in Akai’s MPC range - from standalone devices to pad-based MIDI controllers - but now you can control the MPC Software using any MIDI controller you like.

The 2.2 update opens this groove production platform up to owners of other manufacturers’ hardware, so you can pilot it using the likes of Native Instruments’ Maschine and Novation’s Launchpad. Indeed, there are pre-mapped templates for these and other controllers, while MIDI learn ensures that compatibility is universal.

There are various other improvements to the software as well, along with version 2.2 firmware updates for the MPC X and MPC Live.

Find out more on the Akai Professional website. MPC Software 2 is currently available for the reduced price of £174, and there’s a free 7-day demo, too.