You can now rent-to-own your Reason Rack Extensions

Propellerhead has announced a new way for you to access some of its Reason Rack Extensions. The Rent-to-Own program has been set up so that you can pay for certain instruments and effects on a monthly basis, with all funds going towards owning the Extension outright.

Rack Extensions were launched for Reason in 2012, and a subscription scheme was rolled-out in 2017. As Propellerhead Product Manger Lukas Lyrestam explains, however, the Rent-to-Own scheme is different.

“It’s now easier and more affordable than ever to access the world’s most popular Rack Extensions with our new Rent-to-Own program,” he says. “The best part is that there are no commitments. You can cancel anytime or pause payments for as long as you want - interest-free.”

You can still buy Rack Extensions in the regular way, but the new program gives users the option to stagger their payments to ease the financial burden. The Rack Extensions included are as follows, with each one available for $9.99/€9.99 a month until you’ve paid in full.

Parsec Spectral Synthesizer

Umpf Club Drums

Layers Quadrasonic Sample Player

PX7 FM Synthesizer

Fingerpicking Nylon A-List Acoustic Guitarist

Find out more on the Propellerhead Software website.