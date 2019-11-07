You can now remix major-label multitracks in Studio One, but there is a catch

PreSonus has struck a deal with stem file vendor Mix The Music that enables Studio One owners to access major-label multitrack audio files in their DAW.

Thanks to agreements with the likes of Universal Music Group, Fox Film Music, WaterTower Records, Real World Records and Electronic Arts, Mix The Music includes content from a range of big-name artists, movies and video games. That said, it’s still a bit of a random selection - ‘Spotify for remixers’ this isn’t (not yet, at least).

Files can be downloaded in PreSonus’s new and exclusive .multitrack format. Open one of these files in PreSonus Studio One and the song’s entire arrangement is displayed, ready for editing as you wish.

There is a catch, though: although you have unfettered access to the audio stems, you’re not permitted to release anything you create. Everything you do is strictly for fun and/or educational purposes.

This may be fine for some people, but you might think twice about paying $9.99 to download the stems of Ariana Grande’s No Tears Left To Cry if you know that they’re for your ears only.