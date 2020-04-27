You can now have genuine SSL Native Channel Strip and Bus Compressor plugins for $5 a month

SSL has introduced a more affordable way to access the “real sound” of one of its mixing desks in the form of the SSL Native Essentials bundle. Available for $4.99 a month, this comprises two plugins : the SSL Channel Strip and the SSL Bus Compressor.

The SSL Native Channel Strip promises “the legendary tone and features of an SSL console channel strip”. It includes a 4-band EQ with parametric LMF and HMF sections and shelving LF and HF sections (LF and HF switch to Bell), while the Dynamics section offers a punchy SSL console channel compressor and musical gate/expander.

The Bus Compressor, meanwhile, models the centre section compressor from SSL’s classic 1980s G Series analogue console, and is designed to make your mixes sound bigger by adding power, punch and drive. Used on countless classic recordings, it promises cohesion and strength without compromising clarity.

The two plugins are pulled from the SSL Native Complete Bundle, which contains 10 processors and is available for $14.99 a month. You can also buy the Native Essentials Bundle outright for $479, and the SSL Channel Strip and the SSL Bus Compressor are available individually for $329 each.