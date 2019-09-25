You can now buy Reon drift box synths from Korg UK

It's been a while in the making, but you can now buy the Reon drift box synthesizers from Korg UK.

Reon is a little-known company outside of its native Japan, though it has been designing and building its drift box units in Osaka for a number of years.

There are a number of different products in the works embracing semi-modular synthesis, sequencing and controller-based applications. The first set of drift boxes available to buy are the drift box R and drift box S.

Prices start at £389 and to get your hands on one, check out the Korg UK website.