You can create sharp visuals for those live sets with the Roland Beat Sync Maker app

iOS film-editing for DJs and live performers

Roland has introduced a brand new app aimed at DJs and live performers who wish to combine pro-level visuals with their music, called Beat Sync Maker.

The iOS app aims to bring a "pro look" to those smartphone videos and seamlessly integrate them into live performances, by automatically detecting the beats in a track and adding synchronised video effects.

You can drop video clips from your device's library with the 2-Video Mix function and there's also 18 pre-loaded movie clips included within the app.

The free version exports videos up to 30 seconds long and full export functionality is available with an in-app purchase or connection to a GO:Mixer Pro or GO:Mixer.

Beat Sync Maker is compatible with iOS 11 onwards and available now from the App Store now.

Roland Beat Sync Maker features

  • App automatically detects the beats in music videos with ABS (Auto Beat Sync) technology
  • This tool is perfect for enhancing EDM or DJ performances with edgy beat-synced video effects
  • Users can choose from five visual effects types and apply the timing they want during playback
  • Users can easily adjust the effect depth with an onscreen slider
  • 2-Video Mix function allows users to cut in movie clips from their iPhone/iPad camera roll; 18 pre-installed movie clips included
