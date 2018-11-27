You can create sharp visuals for those live sets with the Roland Beat Sync Maker app

Roland has introduced a brand new app aimed at DJs and live performers who wish to combine pro-level visuals with their music, called Beat Sync Maker.

The iOS app aims to bring a "pro look" to those smartphone videos and seamlessly integrate them into live performances, by automatically detecting the beats in a track and adding synchronised video effects.

You can drop video clips from your device's library with the 2-Video Mix function and there's also 18 pre-loaded movie clips included within the app.

The free version exports videos up to 30 seconds long and full export functionality is available with an in-app purchase or connection to a GO:Mixer Pro or GO:Mixer.

Beat Sync Maker is compatible with iOS 11 onwards and available now from the App Store now.

Roland Beat Sync Maker features

App automatically detects the beats in music videos with ABS (Auto Beat Sync) technology

This tool is perfect for enhancing EDM or DJ performances with edgy beat-synced video effects

Users can choose from five visual effects types and apply the timing they want during playback

Users can easily adjust the effect depth with an onscreen slider

2-Video Mix function allows users to cut in movie clips from their iPhone/iPad camera roll; 18 pre-installed movie clips included