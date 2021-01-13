Yamaha’s MSP3A is a compact new monitor speaker that could sit nicely in your home studio

GEAR 2021: Yamaha has a new compact studio monitor to tell you about; the MSP3A improves on its predecessor, the MSP3, and promises improved performance.

This is the first Yamaha monitor in this series to feature the company’s Twisted Flare Port technology, which is designed to create a clearer and tighter low-end. There’s a 22W power amp, which drives a 10-cm (4-inch) woofer and 2.2cm (.87-inch) tweeter. The result, we’re assured, is a clear and natural reference sound.

• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

The MSP3 has a simple, understated look, with controls on the front and plenty of connectivity to be found round the back. The price and release date are still to be confirmed.

Find out more on the Yamaha website.