Yamaha MX88 revealed at Superbooth

Yamaha has unveiled the MX88, the latest, and largest, of its Motif-derived MX synth range, and we have the world's first review.

Weighing in at just under 15kg, and featuring a fully graded 88 key piano action keyboard, a USB host mode to interact with an iOS app and 128 onboard voices, the MX88 will be available shortly for a RRP of £999/$1,299.

Those wanting to break free of the onboard soundset will be particularly interested in that iOS connection - Yamaha’s FM Essential App is on hand to expand your sonic meanderings. Just like the MX49 and MX61 models, the MX88 can communicate directly with the FM Essential iOS App to add an FM synthesis engine with 256 voices.

The MX88 comes bundled with Steinberg Cubase AI for PC and Mac, which allows you to record up to 32 audio tracks in 24-bit/192 kHz and utilise the 48 MIDI tracks.

“The MX88 will appeal to players who need the touch and feel of a real piano with 88 weighted-action keys,” said Nate Tschetter, product marketing manager, Music Production, Yamaha Corporation of America.

“Now, any keyboardist can take advantage of the computer and iOS integration and superb Motif sound that distinguish the MX line in the market."

"And like the MX49/61 BK/BU, MX88 unlocks FM Essential – a free FM synthesizer iOS app. This provides the great sounds inside MX88 along with the pure FM synthesis Yamaha made famous.”

