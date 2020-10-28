Yamaha launches a wireless THR desktop amplifier for acoustic guitarists

Yamaha has expanded its hugely popular THR series of desktop guitar amplifiers with the THR30IIA, which offers a fully wireless amp experience for acoustic guitar players.

The THR30IIA arrives in the familiar format, with its metal top plate and grille, and plastic bottom and rear panel finished in shades of brown that are to acoustic guitar amplification what green is to cheese and onion crisps.

A 30-watt stereo amplifier with two 3.5" speakers, the THR30IIA has a lot of clever modelling tech to help you find your tone. There are three microphone models: dynamic, tube and condenser with additional tone modes for nylon string guitars and an all-purposes Flat setting.

Yamaha has again been generous with the onboard effects. Here you will find compression, chorus, a studio-quality delay and reverb.

The top panel should look familiar to anyone who has played through on the THR electric guitar amps. There are five buttons aligned across the top for saving your presets, a button for Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to stream music through the amplifier. There is a tap-tempo button for time-based effects that doubles as a tuner if you hold it down.

The amplifier's various models are controlled via five-way rotary dial, beside which you'll find a three-way Stereo Imager switch. There is a 3-band EQ, with a tone blend knob so you can adjust how much of the THR30IIA's tone stack is in the mix

Yamaha says its Extended Stereo Technology (EST) makes for a more immersive experience when using the amp's stereo effects or listening to music (one thing the THR series does very well is double as a stereo, meaning fewer complaints when you leave your amp in a shared living space).

Of course, you can take it anywhere with you. There is a built-in rechargeable battery and should you buy the optional Line 6 Relay transmitter, you can enjoy a fully cable-free performance – a good option to have should you have to execute a neat little two-step to avoid tough customers when out busking in the high street.

With an onboard Yamaha D-PRE mic preamp, buskers might well find this a compact, travel-friendly amplifier.

The THR30IIA is compatible with Yamaha's Rec'n'Share app (iOS/Android), has a MIDI input for footswitch control, you can adjust settings via the THR Remote app for Mac, PC and mobile devices, and it ships with Cubase AI for PC/Mac and Cubasis LE for iPad.

Elsewhere, you've got 1/4" and XLR combo mic inputs, stereo 1/8" aux input and headphones out, plus 1/4" line-level outputs.

The THR30IIA is priced $869 and ships November. See Yamaha for more details.