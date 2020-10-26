Jack White bought a Fender Custom Shop Stratocaster for a busker after a woman smashed his guitar in the street

In a random act of kindness to warm the coldest of hearts, Jack White bought an Edinburgh-based busker a new Fender Custom Shop Stratocaster upon learning that a drunk woman had accosted the street performer and smashed his acoustic guitar.

Matt Grant was playing on the Scottish capital's Princes Street when the incident occurred, and documented it on his Instagram page. Launching a Go Fund Me appeal, Grant had raised a remarkable £4,000 and closed the page. Thinking that was the matter closed.

But White had already seen Grant's Go Fund Me appeal and instructed his manager to contact Grant and buy a guitar of his choosing. His manager got ahold of Grant at Guitar Guitar Edinburgh, where he had already purchased a Sigma cutaway acoustic, and yet insisted that White buy him a guitar.

Grant, who is originally from Bradford, West Yorkshire, told the MailOnline of his gratitude. White's manager simply wouldn't take no for an answer.

I was like a kid in a sweetie shop, going around trying out all the guitars until I picked the one I wanted Matt Grant

"I said I already had one now because I had been in and bought my new acoustic one and he said, 'Keep that one and get another one. Jack really wants to help.' I was like a kid in a sweetie shop, going around trying out all the guitars until I picked the one I wanted."

"I wanted to thank Jack directly but I found out he doesn't actually have a phone so his manager said to send an email and that should get to him."

Grant posted an Instagram video of thanks to his Go Fund Me supporters and White, performing an instrumental arrangement of Seven Nation Army.

"It's life-changing," said Grant. "I am not over it yet. It's amazing. I'm back out basking and doing what I love, so thank you so much."