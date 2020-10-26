More

Jack White bought a Fender Custom Shop Stratocaster for a busker after a woman smashed his guitar in the street

The White Stripes frontman sought out Matt Grant after seeing his Go Fund Me, then bought him his dream guitar

Jack White
In a random act of kindness to warm the coldest of hearts, Jack White bought an Edinburgh-based busker a new Fender Custom Shop Stratocaster upon learning that a drunk woman had accosted the street performer and smashed his acoustic guitar.

Matt Grant was playing on the Scottish capital's Princes Street when the incident occurred, and documented it on his Instagram page. Launching a Go Fund Me appeal, Grant had raised a remarkable £4,000 and closed the page. Thinking that was the matter closed.

But White had already seen Grant's Go Fund Me appeal and instructed his manager to contact Grant and buy a guitar of his choosing. His manager got ahold of Grant at Guitar Guitar Edinburgh, where he had already purchased a Sigma cutaway acoustic, and yet insisted that White buy him a guitar.

And now for something absolutely incredible... Story time. This morning I came into @guitarguitaredinburgh to pick up the new acoustic. Next thing I know I'm on the phone to @officialjackwhitelive 's manager who tells me Jack White has seen my go fund me page, feels bad for what happened and wants to buy me a new guitar. Flashforward one kid in a candy shop later testing as many guitars as possible and I settle on a #custommade #fenderstratocaster. Absolute once in a million lifetimes thing happened today and I cannot thank Jack enough for his absolute generosity. Apparently he saw what happened and hit up his manager just this morning, who then amazingly tracked me down to the guitar shop just in time for me to walk out with this absolute beauty. Thanks Jack. I'd love to thank you personally one day, you're a legend. #fender #guitar #electricguitar #thewhitestripes #jackwhite @guitarguitaruk @guitarguitaredinburgh Matt Grant

Grant, who is originally from Bradford, West Yorkshire, told the MailOnline of his gratitude. White's manager simply wouldn't take no for an answer.

I was like a kid in a sweetie shop, going around trying out all the guitars until I picked the one I wanted

Matt Grant

"I said I already had one now because I had been in and bought my new acoustic one and he said, 'Keep that one and get another one. Jack really wants to help.' I was like a kid in a sweetie shop, going around trying out all the guitars until I picked the one I wanted."

"I wanted to thank Jack directly but I found out he doesn't actually have a phone so his manager said to send an email and that should get to him."

Grant posted an Instagram video of thanks to his Go Fund Me supporters and White, performing an instrumental arrangement of Seven Nation Army.

"It's life-changing," said Grant. "I am not over it yet. It's amazing. I'm back out basking and doing what I love, so thank you so much."

One last big thank you to everyone who donated on the go fund me page and to @officialjackwhitelive for getting me my dream guitar. 48 hours ago I was in a horrible position and was absolutely legless, now I have the new guitar(s!) to get out busking and doing what I love. You will keep me seeing me on #princesstreet in #edinburgh and I've decided to release my album online (rather than just out on the streets). If you like what you hear on my videos and aren't in Edinburgh I'll be setting up a twitch stream daily very very soon for when I'm out playing music! #busking #busker #jackwhite #gofundme #mattgrant Matt Grant

