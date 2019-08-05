Yamaha is replacing the PSR-S range with the new generation workstation keyboard, the PSR-SX

Yamaha has ditched the PSR-S range, but fans of the popular digital workstation keyboard need not fear as the Japanese giant is replacing it with the PSR-SX.
Two new models in the range are the 700 and 900, with both getting a chassis overhaul, including a joystick expression/pitch control and new layout, all taking their cues from the flagship Genos range.
Aside from the obvious differences to its predecessor, the new SXs are also packed with even more voices and sounds than ever before and Yamaha has made the obvious choice to update the screen with a 7” touch version. Check out the full list of features below.
The PSR-SX900 will set you back $2799, while the 700 comes in at $1999. Check out the Yamaha website for more details.
PSR-SX900 features
- 1337 Voices, including 252 Super Articulation Voices, 24 Organ Flutes! Voices. 56 Drum/SFX kits
- 525 Styles, including 463 Pro Styles, 46 Session Styles, 10 DJ Styles and 6 Freeplay Styles
- Pre-installed Expansion content
- Real Distortion and Real Reverb, with an intuitive effects interface
- 1GB on-board memory for expansion data
- 4GB internal memory
- MIDI song file capacity: 3MB per file
- Joystick, FSB keyboard, Sub output, and Expansive Soundfield Speakers for powerful live performance
- Intuitive and fast control with 7" colour touch screen and Assignable function
- Chord Looper function
- Mic/Guitar input for use when singing or collaborating with other performers
- Playlist and Registration for quick and easy setup
- Vocal Harmony and Synth Vocoder functions
- Audio Recording (WAV/MP3)
- Voice and Style expandability with the Yamaha Expansion Manager
- 2 USB TO DEVICE terminals
- External display capability
- Bluetooth Audio *may not have this functionality depending on the country