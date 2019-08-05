Yamaha is replacing the PSR-S range with the new generation workstation keyboard, the PSR-SX

Yamaha has ditched the PSR-S range, but fans of the popular digital workstation keyboard need not fear as the Japanese giant is replacing it with the PSR-SX.

Two new models in the range are the 700 and 900, with both getting a chassis overhaul, including a joystick expression/pitch control and new layout, all taking their cues from the flagship Genos range.

Aside from the obvious differences to its predecessor, the new SXs are also packed with even more voices and sounds than ever before and Yamaha has made the obvious choice to update the screen with a 7” touch version. Check out the full list of features below.

The PSR-SX900 will set you back $2799, while the 700 comes in at $1999. Check out the Yamaha website for more details.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Yamaha) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Yamaha) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Yamaha) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Yamaha) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Yamaha) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Yamaha)

PSR-SX900 features