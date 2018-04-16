WristGrips help to prevent pain when playing guitar and drums

Your wrists take a lot of strain when playing guitar and drums, which can lead to painful side-effects - but Portland, Oregon-based WristGrips reckons it has the solution.

WristGrips are a less sweaty, user-adjustable alternative to traditional wristbands, which promise to limit pain from playing, providing relief from repetitive strain, arthritis and carpal tunnel - all while promoting increased comfort and endurance, as well as better wrist stabilisation and support, and full range of motion.

Plus, crucially, they’re moisture wicking for sweat-free hands, and one size fits all, thanks to the adjustable Velcro strap.

WristGrips are available now for $19.99 from the company’s website.