Wizibel lets you create instant visuals for your YouTube music tracks

YouTube has become one of the most crucial venues for music uploads, but there are plenty of successful songs that are presented there with nothing but an album cover, lyrics, or even a photograph to look at. App and plugin developer Klevgrand Produktion is hoping to change all that, though.

Available for iPhone and iPad, the Wizibel app lets you import your finished audio file as an MP3, WAV, AIFF or MP4, before choosing one of six 'themes' for your visualisations.

After this, you can tweak settings within the theme to add text, customise colours, and define rules for the visualisation process.

Wizibel will then generate a video in 520p or 1080p format, and will also take care of export to various video platforms, should you wish.

Wizibel is available now on the iOS App Store for an initially discounted $3.99, and will rise to $7.99. You can find out more at the Wizibel website.