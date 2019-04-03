Will you actually use these 3 compressors? Arturia certainly thinks so

Arturia has added to its 3 plugins you’ll actually use range with a set of compressor plugin emulations.

The trio of dynamic range compression tools includes the Comp FET-76, Comp TUBE-STA, Comp VCA-65, recreations of Universal Audio’s Urei 1176, Gates STA and DBX 156A, respectively.

The Comp FET-76 promises the “fast attack, huge punch, and versatility” of the original, with added features including Advanced Sidechain Control and a Time Warp function.

The Comp TUBE-STA emulates the broadcast tube leveller, which was perfect for warming vocals and bass. Added features include the Advanced Sidechain Control.

The DBX 156A was renowned for its treatment of drums, bass, and percussive sound sources. The Comp VCA-65 builds on these qualities with the same Advanced Sidechain Control and Time Warp function.

All three plugins are VST-, AU- and AAX-compatible, with NKS compatibility coming soon for 64-bit systems only. The bundle comes in at an introductory price of $99 (normally $199) and is available from the Arturia website now.

Comp FET-76 features

Virtual recreation of famed classic FET compressor

Original electronic path accurately modeled, including FET, transformers and transistors, using Arturia’s state-of-the-art TAE® analog modeling

Original ultra fast attack & release parameters down to 20 microseconds

"All Buttons" British mode ratio for explosive sound

Additional Arturia's creative side-chain features:

External side-chain source to trigger the compressor to an external source

5 creative detection mode, including M/S processing

Time warp function with look ahead or delay added to your side-chain path

Advanced Side-chain EQ

Compression range parameter to limit the amount of gain reduction applied, with 0dB position for FET-76 with no compression/distortion only sound

Monitor Side-chain signal directly

Dry/wet Mix knob for parallel compression

Input-Output gain link switch

Switchable Analog VU meter with 3 calibrations mode (-18dBFs, -12dBS, -8 dBFs)

Analog clipping LED indicator

Comprehensive set of presets

A/B comparison setting

Integrated tutorials and unique dynamic preset tips

Resizable window

State-of-the-art TAE® analog modeling

Comp TUBE-STA features

Virtual recreation of famed classic tube compressor

Original tube electronic path accurately modeled, using Arturia’s state-of-the-art TAE® analog modeling

Original Single, Double and Triple modes

Original variable Recovery parameter

Additional Arturia's creative side-chain features:

External side-chain source to trigger the compressor to an external source

5 creative detection mode, including M/S processing

Advanced Side-chain EQ

Monitor Side-chain signal directly

Dry/wet Mix knob for parallel compression

Input-Output gain link switch

Switchable Analog VU meter with 3 calibrations mode (-18dBFs, -12dBS, -8 dBFs)

Analog clipping LED indicator

Comprehensive set of presets

A/B comparison setting

Integrated tutorials and unique dynamic preset tips

Resizable window

State-of-the-art TAE® analog modeling

Comp VCA-65 features