Will Hicks’ favourite music software

“Still the best DAW around. It’s reliable and already in a format that is perfect for the mix engineer.

“I used to make stuff in Logic - the MIDI is better - and then, halfway through a project, change over to Pro Tools for recording. But Logic X, or whatever it’s called now, just doesn’t suit me; I like working with audio rather than MIDI. Not only is it easier, but it also sounds tighter. The ‘commit’ function in Pro Tools 12 is a gamechanger when it comes to using MIDI in Pro Tools.”

Read more about Pro Tools 12