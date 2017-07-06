Will Fender’s Play app change the way beginners learn how to play guitar?

Fender has announced the latest in its series of apps, Fender Play, a subscription-based digital guitar learning platform that aims to teach first-time guitarists how to play.

A video-based learning tool, Fender Play teaches players using hundreds of instructor-guided video lessons, via a desktop and mobile app.

The lessons are based around a song-driven learning path, promising to teach brand-new players chords and riffs in minutes, while focusing on individual techniques along the way.

Upon registering, users are given the choice of acoustic or electric guitar, then a genre to learn, spanning rock, pop, folk, country and blues, which then shapes their learning path.

Songs from the likes of U2, Shawn Mendes, The Rolling Stones and Foo Fighters are available to learn as part of the course, which was designed by educational advisors from prestigious music programmes.

Signing up to Fender Play costs £15.99/$19.99 a month, but a 30-day free trial is available from play.fender.com

Fender Play is the latest in the company's 'ecosystem' of apps, which also includes Fender Tone, designed for use with Fender's Mustang GT amps, plus the Fender Tune tuner.