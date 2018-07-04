WhoSampled’s app tells you more about the music you’re listening to

WhoSampled has long been a useful online resource when you’re looking for details of which samples were used in a particular track, and now its app has been updated to offer advanced Shazam-style information about the music playing around you.

If you pay the $9.99 a year subscription fee (available as an in-app purchase), the app will not only identify the track that you’re currently listening to, but it will also show you its samples, along with details of cover versions and remixes.

The app is also capable of scanning your Apple Music, Spotify or iTunes music library, and enables you to pinpoint where a particular sample was used in a track.

You can find out more and purchase the app on the Apple App Store for $3.99/£3.99.