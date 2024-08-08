“When are we going to see you? In 2025 or 2026? The answer is neither”: Noel Gallagher provides blunt response to fan asking about Oasis reunion

The Oasis reunion: some people just can’t let it go. Usually that someone is Liam Gallagher. Sometimes it’s been Dave Grohl. But often it’s fans pining that the two brothers would get over themselves and do the decent thing.

But the upshot is always the same - Noel Gallagher slaps down the idea until the next time it’s mentioned.

That is what happened at the Y Not festival in Derbyshire last weekend. Noel and his High Flying Birds were headlining and at one point in proceedings a fan in the front row asks when Oasis might be reuniting.

“When are we going to see you? In 2025 or 2026? The answer is neither,” the singer told the fan - cue tongue in cheek boos from the crowd. “I’ll take the fact that you’re booing as a fucking compliment!”

Gallagher explained that: “Well, this is the last night of our tour tonight. We’ve been on tour for over a year so we’re sick of the sight of each other. So, we need to get away from it for a while. I don’t know if we’re gonna tour again, I’ve got no idea. But we will...We’ve got to make a record first. We’ve gotta write one.

“We’ve gotta write one, gotta make one,” he continued. “Do all that fucking shit. We’ve gotta go spend some money. I have no idea, I dunno but you’ll be the first to know. Right, we’re all Oasis fans, right? Buckle up.”

Then he launched in Going Nowhere, the B-side of their 1997 single Stand By Me.

So the news regarding a possible Oasis reunion is the same as ever – there’s no news. But Noel must surely reflect that this must be how his heroes Lennon and McCartney felt in the 1970s. Every time they had a new record out, every time they toured, they would have to bat away questions about a possible Beatles reunion, which was always rumoured to be just on the verge of happening.

It’s even cropped up in an interview Liam’s son Gene gave to The Times the other day. Gene - who’s now in an indie rock band called Villanelle - said: “It’s nothing to do with me… I mean, will they? I don’t know. I would love it but it’s so beyond my control.”

He also mentioned that he and his cousin - Noel’s daughter Anaïs - have joked about staging an ‘intervention’ but their respective dads were “too smart for that”.