Welcome to the Hotel Las Vegas: Eagles announce Sphere residency

The Eagles are the latest rock legends to announce a residency at Las Vegas’s new Sphere venue.

Following in the footsteps of U2, Phish and Dead And Company, the country rockers are set to play eight dates over four weekends in September and October at the high tech venue.

Tickets are on the pricey side, starting at $175, and there are VIP packages available if you have the necessary moolah. Presales start next week and registration is available now through the Eagles website here.

The Sphere was opened last autumn to much hoohah but its main USP - a 160,000 square foot LED screen that wraps around the interior – is certainly impressive. Clips of Dead And Company’s current run of shows have wowed even jaded cynics and it’s proving popular among punters too – John Mayer’s rejuvenated Grateful Dead act recently added another six nights to take their residency at the venue to 30 dates.

“Every time an act books the Sphere, they have to create content around it,” said Sphere Entertainment boss Jim Dolan during the company’s most recent earnings call. “We will never have an act play the Sphere that doesn’t have something compelling up on the screen.”

After plans for a UK version of the venue were pulled by London Mayor Sadiq Khan last November, Sphere bosses are said to be in discussions with ‘several markets’ about a second venue.

“We think we’re going to conclude at least one of those markets soon,” said Dolan. “How soon? I’m not going to predict, but soon. And we continue to hear from new markets too. As the Sphere becomes better known and people begin to understand the economics behind it and what it can do for our marketplace, the interest remains strong.”

It remains to be seen what sort of wondrous visual content the Eagles will put in place for their run. The AOR legends – who recently played a five night stint at Manchester’s new Co-Op Live arena - set out on their ‘Lood Goodbye’ farewell tour last September, with dates stretching into 2025.

The band put out a statement last year, saying “The Eagles have had a miraculous 52 year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds.”