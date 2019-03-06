Weezer has made a none-more-Black Album Fender Stratocaster

Weezer’s marketing game is on point for new album, the Black Album, which has seen the band launch the ‘Black Metal Hub’ merch store, complete with all-black disposable cameras, coffee, puzzles and now a one-off Fender Stratocaster.

The guitar is up for grabs in a sweepstake hosted by the band, and although all we have to go on is this single image of the front and back, we can deduce a few specs.

Don't Miss (Image credit: James Sharrock/Future) Rig tour: Weezer

Obviously, the guitar is finished in matt-black, with matching scratchplate, headstock and hardware, while the fingerboard and back of the neck are finished, too. The Weezer ‘W’ appears beneath the bridge and on the rear neck plate, while a lightning bolt strikes the rear contour.

The Strat is stripped down elsewhere, with a single volume control and hardtail string-through body bridge. Pickup-wise, it looks like a couple of Seymour Duncan humbuckers - potentially 59 Trembuckers, as per the bridge pickup in Rivers’ legendary Warmoth Strat.

Only one Black Album Fender Stratocaster is available to anyone who shops at Weezer’s Black Metal Hub, where you can read up on the full terms and conditions.