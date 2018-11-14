Waves swaps plugins for hardware as it announces an optimised music-making PC

Music software companies moving into hardware is nothing new, but we can’t recall a plugin developer releasing its own computer before. Waves Audio is doing just that, though: the Waves Axis One is a Windows 10 PC that’s optimised to run its products.
The machine has been custom-designed and is built into a rugged half-rack 2U case. It’s designed to be used for live sound, broadcast and studio work, and promises rock-solid performance. It can also be used as the centrepiece of a Waves SoundGrid system.
The specs are as follows:
- Computer optimized to run Waves software applications
- Intel® i5 8500 Processor
- 16GB DDR4 RAM
- 256GB SSD internal storage
- Windows 10
- 2 HDMI ports, 1 display port
- 1 SoundGrid port (EtherCon connector), 1 Ethernet port (RJ45 connector)
- 8 USB2/USB3 ports, 1 USB-C port
- Rack-mountable case, 2U half-rack
The Waves Axis One can be pre-ordered now for $1,499 and will be shipping in early 2019.