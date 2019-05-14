Waves’ Submarine plugin could take your bass deeper than it’s ever gone before

If you want your tracks to sound big in the club, sub bass is a crucial sonic element, but getting it right isn’t always straightforward. Hence Waves’ decision to create Submarine, a new plugin that promises to add sub frequencies “with unprecedented clarity and low-end frequency”. This can be used on beats, basslines and even full mixes.

Submarine contains two sub generators that will process your low-end sounds and add new subharmonic frequencies that are up to a whopping two octaves below the frequency range you’ve selected. If you want to go deep, this thing takes you there.

It’s powered by Waves’ Organic ReSynthesis engine, which breaks the audio down into carrier, pitch, formant and envelope elements and then processes them individually. Through a process of reconstruction, the new sub frequencies are created, retaining the pitch and time of the original signal.

You can define which frequencies you want to base your sub sounds on using the Range slider, which runs from 20 to 240Hz, while the Drive control adds saturation to the subs. You can go from compressed short transient sounds to longer, sustained sub notes using the Dynamics knob.

Submarine is available now from the Waves website for the introductory price of $29 (regular price $79). It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and you can also download a demo.