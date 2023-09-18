Can Waves’ new AI Online Mastering service give your music a pro-level polish?

Waves has become the latest company to launch an online mastering service. And guess what? It’s powered by AI.

Known simply as Waves Online Mastering - it does what it says on the tin, etc - the platform promises to let you “create professional masters easily.” Upload a track and the AI mastering engine will present you with a “custom-tailored” ‘Precise’ master, which you can preview for free. You’ll only be charged once you commit to an export.

This isn’t a ‘take it or leave it’ service, though - you can customise the style and tone of your master before you decide whether or not to proceed. You also have the option of uploading a reference track that the system will then attempt to replicate the sound of.

As well as “advanced machine learning technology”, the AI mastering engine is also based on input from actual human experts in the field. These include Grammy-nominated, Nashville-based mastering engineer Piper Payne.

What about price, though? Well, as we mentioned, you can try the service for free, but if you want to export then you’ll have to pay. Waves Online Mastering works on a credit-based system, with one credit getting you one master. Prices start at $6 for a single credit, rising to $180 for 60 credits, which works out at $3 a track.