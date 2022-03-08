Waves promises “a new standard in noise removal for vocals” with its Clarity Vx plugins

Waves is promising “the new standard in noise removal for vocals,” as it releases Clarity Vx and Clarity Vx Pro, a new pair of plugins.
Both plugins are powered by Neural Networks, Waves’ AI audio technology, and can isolate vocals from ambient and background noise. We’re told that it can do this instantly, in real-time, and without any artefacts.
Clarity Vx is the simpler of the two plugins, and is designed for music producers and podcast creators. There are two modes: Broad 1 can preserve main and secondary voices when more than one voice is present; Broad 2 is for more severe processing, and can separate the main voice from background voices. Operation is as simple as turning a knob clockwise until your vocal is ‘clean’.
Clarity Vx Pro is powered by the same technology but comes with advanced features for surgical noise removal, making it suitable for post-production work. The Ambience Keeping feature will remove the voice and keep the background ambience (useful for ADR tasks), and you get multiband control.
Clarity Vx and Vx Pro are available now and can currently be purchased for the introductory prices of $30 and $250 respectively (use the CREATE40 coupon code to get these prices). They run on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and demos are available.