Waves’ Bass Slapper lets you play slap bass on your keyboard

The distinctive sound of slap bass is one that divides opinion, but love it or hate it, what can’t be denied is that it requires a playing technique that’s hard to master. However, Waves thinks that it’s come up with a way for keyboard players to generate convincing slap parts with its Bass Slapper instrument.

This promises to give you complete control over every note and articulation, including thumbing, popping, hammer-ons, pull-offs, open strings and dead notes.

Bass Slapper is powered by what’s described as “the most extensive sample library ever created of special bass guitar sounds.” This includes slides, mutes and harmonic strums. The position and articulation controls, meanwhile, enable you to select where to play on the fretboard, which strings to thumb or pop, and when to play legato, staccato and more.

You can also shape your sound using a selection of stompbox effects and other tonal controls, and choose between amped and DI options.

Bass Slapper is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and can be used standalone. The regular price is $69, but it’s currently on sale at $29. Find out more on the Waves website, where you can also download a demo.