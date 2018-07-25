Waves’ Abbey Road Chambers plugin has echoes of the past

Used by The Beatles and countless other artists, the echo chamber at Abbey Road’s Studio Two is famous for its distinctive sound. Now, thank to Waves, it’s been recreated in a plugin.

Abbey Road Chambers was developed in collaboration with Abbey Road Studios and can be used to create reverbs, delays and other spatial effects. It offers emulations of the Neumann KM53 microphones and Altec 605 speaker that you’ll find in the real facility.

In addition, you get a software recreation of Abbey Road’s original S.T.E.E.D. (Send. Tape. Echo. Echo. Delay.) setup. Designed to facilitate further sonic exploration, this splits the signal and creates a feedback loop from the studio’s REDD desk, through a dedicated tape delay, via the RS106 and RS127 filters, and then to the chamber and back. An additional set of filters is supplied, too.

You can use Abbey Road Chambers in any way you wish. You can choose to send your tracks just to the chamber, use the S.T.E.E.D. effect on its own, or go the whole hog and combine them.

Abbey Road Chambers is available now from the Waves website. The regular price is $199, but you can currently purchase it for $29. It runs in VST/AU/AAX formats, and you can download a demo.