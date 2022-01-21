Waves' 76-plugin Diamond bundle slashed to lowest price ever – 24 hours only

If your musical resolution for 2022 is to elevate your tracks from lacklustre, unfinished ideas, to fully-formed bangers, then you're going to need to invest in the right tools to do the job justice. If your other resolution is to spend less money on music gear, then you're in the right place. Waves has just slashed the price of its massive Diamond plugin bundle from $2,999 down to only $197.99 – the lowest price ever. But you’ll need to hustle as this is a 24 hour-only flash sale.

Ok, so Waves always has a sale on, but this one is truly one of epic proportions. Whichever way your slice it, bundles are the best way to make significant savings on software, and with this new price drop each of the mixing, mastering and production plugins that come with Diamond will cost you just $2.61 apiece.

The bundle includes everything from plugins to sort your dynamics and EQ, to reverb, pitch correction and spatial imaging tools. What's more, some of the included plugins – like H-Delay Hybrid Delay and Submarine sub bass – are featured in our guide to the best Waves plugins .

Waves Diamond plugin bundle: $2,999 , now $197.99

Bring your production A-game with a huge $2,800 off Waves' fully-loaded Diamond bundle. Roll out the 76 essential tools in this bundle and your music will go from zero to hero.

Waves 40% off zone: save on 60 plugins & bundles

You’ll find everything from reverbs and delays, to compressors and virtual instruments in this sale, and all with 40% off using the code SAVE40. There’s even a few discounted bundles tucked away amongst the sale items. What's more, load up your basket with and you'll bag free plugins too!

But it doesn’t stop there. Make this purchase and you’ll receive a code that bags you another 3 free plugins from this list.

Here’s that Diamond bundle plugins list in full: